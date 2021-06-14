The May 28 letter “Honoring Military Veterans Fighting For Our Freedom” is an example of historical revision by omission and deserves historical context.
The author discusses the origin of Memorial Day in the aftermath of the Civil War as Decoration Day, but glosses over the deep divisions that existed in the nation that persist to present day.
At the heart of the division is how to remember the 260,000 Confederate soldiers who died fighting to uphold the institution of slavery, a brutal system that dehumanized people by branding, beating, rape, separation of families, and forced physical labor. Remembering these soldiers should be separated from honoring the system for which they fought. For many decades, the Southern states observed their own Confederate Memorial Day.
The newly-freed slaves likely were grateful to Union soldiers, including the all-Black 54th Massachusetts Regiment, but freedom launched them into a hostile and dangerous society.
The Corrupt Bargain of 1877 and the end of Reconstruction brought about the Lynching Period of 1880 through 1940, when over 4,000 Blacks were tortured, burned and hung — often in public spectacles for the whole family in which body parts were cut from dead and dying bodies as souvenirs, a reign of terror that subjugated the Black population.
Black veterans of World War II were deprived of GI Bill benefits and denied education, employment and housing. Today, white supremacy is a persistent problem in the U.S. Military. It is right to honor the ultimate sacrifice of U.S. military soldiers, but it is also important to avoid propagating myths that ignore inequities in society in which the proposition that “all men (humans) are created equal” remains an elusive goal.
William Howells
Webster Groves