Chris Sielfleisch started CJS Roofing in 1992. Now, 30 years later, the company is still family-owned and operated and celebrating three decades of serving the community.
“The same values that I had when I began still hold true today: treat people fairly at a competitive price and the word will spread,” said Sielfleisch. “We still put the customer first. If there was one word that we try to build our company on, that would be ‘trust.’”
Sielfleisch got started in the business by working for his father in the summers. After college, he worked in roofing sales, then established CJS Roofing with his wife, Denise, in order to support their family of six.
Sielfleisch’s son, Ryan, celebrates 10 years with the company this year, and now holds the title of Vice President.
“My son worked as a laborer and shingler, then moved up the ranks to repairs, sales and project management. He is now Vice President and working his way into buying the business when we retire,” said Denise Sielfleisch. “We are a third generation family-owned business and we take great pride in our work, customer relations and honesty. We live in Fenton and have for 32 years so we are established in our community. We are here for the long haul and being actual, local residents with a local business is important to homeowners.”
Denise Sielfleisch said that, while other roofing companies often pressure customers with hard sales tactics, CJS Roofing will always take the high road, earning their business through respect and word of mouth.
“The business is changing because the tactics of roofing companies are changing. We were met with social media challenges several years back and have kept up with it and applied it to our business model to work with what people expect,” said Denise Sielfleisch. “But the hard sales and insurance pressure that is applied is something we will not give in to. Our business is built on information and trust.”
With 50 years of knowledge under his belt, customers know Chris Sielfleisch and his team will always get the job done. Denise Sielfleisch keeps the day-to-day business afloat with marketing, sales and accounting.
“Since this is a third generation business, the family is always involved in every facet,” said Chris Sielfleisch. “We feel that being available to the customer is a necessity. With my wife on the phone and the internet and my son and me mobile, we are always available.”
Customers say they appreciate the family atmosphere.
“I love to hear what every customer has to say,” said Denise Sielfleisch. “I also love when people actually take time to write how they feel. It’s crazy how important that is in today’s climate. Referrals mean somebody actually remembered us and told somebody they should trust us... and they refer us all the time, because they know that we are honest and will always do what we say.”
CJS offers a wide variety of roofing materials and color schemes because they understand each of their customers has unique preferences. Most supplies are purchased locally, but supplies can also be special ordered. Check out cjsroofing.net/roof-colors for popular color samples.
CJS Roofing is also keeping COVID safe, with limited personal contact and more availability by phone or email. Customers will receive the same outstanding service while knowing their health is taking first priority.
As thanks to the first responders keeping us all safe during the pandemic, all first responders can receive and exclusive offer on roofing work.
CJS takes pride in being different from larger competitors.
“Our money is not spent on high-end advertising spots, and that allows us to bid fairly while using quality material,” Chris Sielfleisch said. “We never take any money up front. We get paid when we are finished and the customer is happy. Keeping the customer in the driver’s seat is smart.”
Customers agree. Check Google reviews for CJS Roofing to see evidence of satisfied customers.
“Chris did a wonderful job on our roof – fast, clean job site, excellent workmanship and workers were polite and honest. I have recommended them to many friends,” wrote Karen Shaffer.
Another satisfied customer, Sean Seavers, also had nothing but good things to say about CJS Roofing.
“Ryan with CJS came out and did a fantastic job diagnosing minor problems with my roof. His explanations and recommendations were honest, clear, and concise. At no point did I feel like I was being oversold or pressured into roofing work,” said Seavers. “Ryan was actually able to fix my minor roofing issue on the spot! I am totally impressed with CJS and they will be the first company to call for all of my roofing concerns going forward.”
Sielfleisch finds the best advertising is the work itself. Hence, the company motto: “The Proof is in our Roof.”
CJS Roofing is located at 1656 San Simeon Way in Fenton, Missouri. Call 636-349-5225 for a free estimate, or visit www.cjsroofing.net for more information.
1656 San Simeon Way • Fenton • 636-349-5225 • www.cjsroofing.net