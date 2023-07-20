The sudden closure of CJ Muggs Bar & Grill in Webster Groves is the end of an era for employees and loyal patrons of the longtime favorite restaurant at the corner of Lockwood and Gore avenues.
New Italian restaurant Madrina —owned by Stanley and Arlene Browne of Robust Bistro & Wine Bar and Frank Romano and Laura Burns of The Parkmoor Drive-In, both located in Old Webster — will be coming to the landmark Gorlock Building at 101 W. Lockwood Ave.
Robust Bistro and The Parkmoor are both located within walking distance of CJ Muggs. Madrina is expected to open in October 2023.
Many, however, remain disappointed over the closing of CJ Muggs, a fixture in Old Webster for more than 30 years.
“Nothing is — or ever will be — like CJ Muggs,” said longtime employee Debbie Clark, who was there on the first day the Webster Groves location opened in early March of 1993.
“It’s like Cheers. We’re all family — not just the employees, but employees and the regulars. The workers went camping with customers, we’ve been to weddings, birthdays, funerals in each other’s families — just everything,” added Clark, who is now working at the CJ Muggs in Clayton, which will remain open.
Longtime employee Nasia Stamelos, who was also there when the restaurant opened in Webster Groves to complement its location in Clayton that opened 11 years prior, echoed that sentiment.
“I’ve made lifelong friends, watched couples fall in love and babies grow up, and some even work there,” Stamelos said earlier this week, noting she was on vacation in Montana visiting some of her longtime regulars. “(Owners) Sam, Joe and Jack Crall were the best owners to work for. I’m going to really miss working there.”
Jim Gierse, a Friday night regular with his wife, Jo Mannies, for roughly two decades, also likened CJ Muggs to “Cheers,” the popular 1980s TV sitcom based off the bar where “everybody knows your name.”
“We always know people, and of course, we know the staff, too,” he said. “After we became empty nesters, we made it our Friday night tradition. We would have a late dinner and then the music would start, and you never had to have a reservation.”
Gierse and his wife, longtime Webster Groves residents who now live in Shrewsbury, have celebrated many occasions at CJ Muggs with their children, grandchildren, and other family members and friends.
“We would always do special occasions there — birthdays, Easter brunch, lunch after church or just whenever. They had a full menu, and the food was great and reasonably priced,” Gierse said.
It was the same way for former Kirkwood resident Fran Mannino.
“C.J. Muggs is such a wonderful restaurant, and I’m sad it’s going away. It was our go-to place for lunch when I was working at the Times, and we had so many great work parties there, too,” she said. “I live out of state now, but when we’d come home to visit, like we recently did, we always made it a point to stop at Muggs.”
Although the restaurant’s Clayton location will remain open with the same menu as Webster Groves, Gierse summed up the sentiments of several Webster regulars when he said: “It won’t be the same.”
Long History, Sudden Close
Jack Crall and wife Carol Hellman Crall — along with their children Sam, Joe, Aaron and Rachael — opened CJ Muggs in Webster Groves a little more than a decade after opening the Clayton CJ Muggs in 1982. Their son Sam Crall would run the Webster location while son Joe Crall would continue to run the Clayton location.
“We just happened to be driving through Webster and saw the building up for sale,” Sam Crall said. “We liked Webster and the community, so we called the owner of the building and a year later we opened. That was in March of 1993, and we haven’t had a day of sleep since.”
The Gorlock Building, dating back to 1910-11, was built through efforts by merchants along North Gore. In its early years, the building was home to retail shops, offices, a post office, city hall and the city jail.
In more contemporary times, the building housed Sundhausen Pharmacy, Augustus Moody’s restaurant and then a Caleco’s restaurant. Caleco’s had shut down by the time the Cralls decided to open CJ Muggs at the corner spot.
Longtime employee Clark recalled the chaos, but ultimately the success, of the opening and the years following.
“When we came in to train at the Webster location, there was sawdust on the floor and paper on the windows,” she said. “Opening night was a nightmare — we were not ready, but obviously we pulled it off because here we are 31 years later.”
Sam Crall remembers CJ Muggs as one of only a few restaurants doing business at the time in Old Webster.
“When we moved in, there were only two restaurants in Old Webster — Two Nice Guys and the snow cone stand Hogobooms,” he said. “Now there are more than a dozen restaurants within walking distance of us. I think our success allowed other people to see that Old Webster was worth investing in, and it’s really all because of the Webster community.
“The people support their local businesses, and we have always appreciated that more than anything,” he added. “We want to thank everyone who has supported us over the years.”
Sam Crall said there have been many highs and lows throughout the past three decades.
“We lived through a lot — two recessions, almost a depression, and a car crashing through the front of our building,” he said. “We also lived through the no smoking ban, which was a big shock to a lot of our regulars, and of course, through the pandemic. We lived through so many things, and never closed.”
When Sam Crall decided to retire earlier this year, his top priority was taking care of the restaurant’s roughly 35 employees, many of whom had worked there for years and even decades. He sold the business on Feb. 1 to Karl Wehner of Sunmojo, LLC, with the caveat that all CJ Muggs employees would keep their jobs — and they did.
Wehner would continue to use the CJ Muggs name, but within a short time it would change to Bistro VI, according to Sam Crall.
“This would allow him (Wehner) to stay open and the employees to have continuous employment, and at the same time he would gradually introduce some changes to the menu and make it his own,” Sam Crall said.
Without warning on the afternoon of July 13, Wehner informed Sam Crall and employees that he had sold the business. The restaurant would close at the end of the night, leaving everyone out of a job.
“I found out about 30 minutes before the Sunmojo owner told the staff he was closing,” Sam Crall said. “I was not involved in the deal when it sold from Sunmojo to the owners of Madrina.”
The Times attempted to contact Wehner, but he did not return phone calls. Wehner responded via email on July 15, but declined to provide any details or say why he bought, then sold, the business.
“I sold it yesterday to two gentlemen who each have successful restaurants, and who will remodel it and relaunch it under a new concept,” Wehner told the Times in an email on July 15. “The why I bought and sold it story is for that reason irrelevant from my point of view.”
Sam Crall said he has already hired a majority of his Webster employees to work at the CJ Muggs in Clayton. Those he doesn’t have positions for are on a wait list, and he’s trying to work with Madrina’s owners to get the remaining employees hired.
“I’m just trying to make sure they’re all OK,” Sam Crall said.
Madrina owners said earlier this week that they welcome former CJ Muggs employees to apply for work at their current establishments, Robust Bistro & Wine Bar and The Parkmoor Drive-In.
Madrina Anticipates Fall Opening
Madrina will be a contemporary interpretation of the classic Italian-American restaurants from the mid-20th century, according to the new owners.
“For the last 30 years, I’ve been wanting to open an Italian restaurant,” said Frank Romano.
Romano began his career as a teenager at Kemoll’s Italian restaurant and opened The Parkmoor Drive-In at 220 W. Lockwood in 2020.
“I’ve also been working with Stanley (Browne) for the last eight years at Robust, so it’s just something that I put on the shelf,” he said.
The two business partners who have known each other for decades — Romano first met Browne when he was a 15-year-old bus boy at Kemoll’s and Browne was a wine rep selling to the restaurant — are planning a renovation of the former CJ Muggs 5,000-square-foot space.
The renovation will include refinishing the wood work, redoing the hardwood floors, painting and more. There will be seating for 134 people in the main dining room, with an additional 60 seats at the bar and 25 outside.
Browne, who opened Robust Bistro & Wine Bar in Webster Groves in 2007, said he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to own a restaurant at this “premium corner spot” in Webster Groves.
“We want to renovate it, and make it the corner that’s going to be there for another 20 to 30 years,” Browne said. “We’re excited for this project, and we can’t wait to showcase Madrina to Webster Groves and beyond.”