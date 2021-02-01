Since the age of information and the introduction of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, what I think of as pseudo-realities, dissemination has changed for the worse.
The traditional typographic medium where information requires contemplation, engages the mind and sparks imagination has gone to the new medium of images, memes, meaningless pictures of food, new cars and who’s having more fun in their lives. I think this new entertainment medium has had a detrimental effect on our culture in a pervasive and inconspicuous way.
Society’s consciousness is compromised to a pacified state much like in “Brave New World.” Orwell feared we would be enslaved by our fears while Huxley feared we would by our unconscious, hedonistic desires.
I also believe that the rise of social media is destroying the civil approach to discourse, downgrading us to a mindless existence, creating a sort of tunnel-vision for each user. We can no longer have logically reasoned debates because users actually know nothing about what they’re arguing about. They have no context to their beliefs.
What we have now are screaming competitions, not debates. We indulge ourselves in so much triviality to where we have no clear grounds to a principled reality or what matters anymore. When I refer to “triviality,” I’m referring to information that has absolutely no effect on your everyday life, nothing but a distraction. Essentially, entertainment is being perceived as serious discourse.
With this form of modern discourse, historical knowledge or context is unimportant to understanding because you don’t need to understand an instant-gratification world. I believe integrating this medium deep into our culture is dangerous. If we’re so constantly immersed in a world of triviality and dosed up on our own desires and tendencies, we’re pacified, not thinking, undermining our capacities to think and solve problems.
James Winkelhoch
Kirkwood