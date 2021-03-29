Webster Groves officials are hoping to approve changes in legislation, possibly as early as the April 6 city council meeting, to aid a wildlife rehabilitator hoping to do work in her Webster Groves home.
City Council Member Laura Arnold said during a work session prior to the March 16 city council meeting that Colleen Tilford, a wildlife rehabilitator, can’t do in Webster Groves what she wants to be licensed in Missouri to do — caring for injured animals in her home.
Tilford would not be keeping animals permanently, and would be inspected annually and regulated under the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“We need to consider a narrow exemption for her to do this in Webster Groves,” Arnold said. “The in-home license is contingent on our ordinances being in place.”
City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said the city could change its ordinances to accommodate Tilford’s work.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said she feared Tilford might not be able to get a state license without the city’s permission. Welch said Tilford works with animals weighing under five pounds, “basically babies.”
“I support doing something quickly to get her this rehab license,” Welch said.