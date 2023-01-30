Following the passage of Missouri Amendment 3 in November, the Kirkwood City Council is making plans to amend the city’s zoning code to accommodate recreational marijuana dispensaries.
The amendments were introduced during a public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. Jonathan Raiche, Kirkwood’s planning and development services director, recommended that the council use the same regulations that are already in place for medical marijuana.
Under these regulations, recreational marijuana dispensaries would be considered as a special use in the B-3 (business) zoning district. Cultivation, infused product manufacturing and testing facilities may be considered as special uses in the I-1 (industrial) district. Marijuana businesses must be located a minimum of 1,000 feet from a place of worship, school or daycare center, and must be at least 500 feet from a marijuana business of the same type. Hours of operation must be between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. No products may be smoked or consumed on the premises.
Kirkwood City Attorney John Hessel reminded council members that, as recreational marijuana is now legal, they need to exercise caution when considering applications.
“I will remind you that if a marijuana facility is proposed, and it meets the 1,000-foot buffer requirement, the city council will have very little discretion to deny the application,” Hessel said. “I don’t want the council to believe that, unlike other special use permits, you can make a determination that it may adversely affect the general character of the neighborhood. Don’t blame the lawyer, it just got voted in by the citizens.”
Hessel added that the planning and zoning commission could require certain conditions of applicants, such as security measures, but warned against being unnecessarily restrictive.
There are currently no marijuana dispensaries or other facilities in the city of Kirkwood. The council will vote on the zoning amendment at its next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Business News
The council voted unanimously to approve a special use permit for Clark Animal Hospital, which is aiming to move into a larger space at 10320 Manchester Road. Final approval is expected on Feb. 2.
The council also approved a liquor license for Heaterz Hot Chicken at 129 W. Jefferson Ave. The Nashville-style chicken store opened its Kirkwood location in October.