The city of Webster Groves, together with Webster University, has proclaimed Monday, Oct. 11, as “Red Card Pledge Day” in Webster Groves. The purpose is to increase awareness of the discrimination and violence felt by women and children around the globe and strengthen the efforts to change the lives of others.
While the 2019 Women’s World Cup highlighted women’s outstanding achievements in sports, it also brought attention to the women and girls around the world who experience discrimination and violence, are denied opportunities to participate in education, sports and government, and who suffer physical and emotional abuse.
In soccer, a red card is given to a player on the field who engages in unfair practices or bad behavior.
The Red Card Project, created by several international organizations, is an extension of the red card practice in soccer of calling out bad behavior by urging that a Red Card Pledge be taken as a symbol of opposition to discrimination and violence against women.
The city of Webster Groves and Webster University have teamed up to urge the signing of the Red Card Pledge: “I pledge to fully respect every other human being, regardless of gender, culture, color, language, social origin, birth, poverty or religion, hence to put an end to all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.”