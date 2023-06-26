Following a lively discussion from residents, the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen on June 20 voted to use public funds to help repair the pool at Royal Oak Park.
The hotly-debated ordinance allows the city to pay $153,771 to resurface the private pool. According to the Warson Woods Swim Club, resurfacing is only one of many repair costs needed, with the remaining $59,000 to be paid by the club.
“The pool is our crown jewel. It’s the first thing on every real estate listing. The pool is the social hub of Warson Woods. It’s the place where our kids first learn to swim. It’s the place where many of our kids get their first job as lifeguards and the place where we form lifelong bonds with childhood friends and parents alike,” said Kris Yust, president of the Warson Woods Pool Board. “Cleanup costs from flooding caused lots of depletion of funds. We still have an ongoing list of things to fix and update.”
According to Yust, several members of the swim club — which includes about a third of Warson Woods households — have been upset about recent price increases to pay for operation costs, including a $1,000 special assessment. Regular annual dues are $625 for a family membership along with a $300 initiation fee.
“For those who have mentioned the pool has priced you out, that is not our goal — it’s the opposite,” said Yust. “This investment will only help minimize pool costs for residents.”
While many attending the June 20 meeting agreed the pool should be protected, some residents had a different opinion.
“I agree the pool is wonderful,” said Carla Freund. “I’m just against public funds paying for the pool.”
While the Missouri Constitution prohibits the spending of public money on private institutions, Warson Woods’ city attorney believes that because the pool is on public property and benefits residents, supporting it is a valid expenditure.
Some residents said the move would create a precedent for the city to help other private entities or obligate the city to continue supporting the pool.
Alderman Rob Hurtt, who introduced the bill, said that while the pool is privately operated, it exists on city-owned land. Should it shutter, the entire property would become the city’s obligation.
“This is intended to be an extraordinary circumstance and will not commit the city to further payments. This is a one-time thing,” Hurtt said. “The city is in a position to do this. The swim club needs this.”
According to Jeffrey Blume of the city’s finance committee, the city is in excellent financial health, with reserves much higher than predicted. He predicts an excess of about $200,000 for Fiscal Year 2024.
Alderwoman Dawn Bickford argued the city should maintain its reserves for potential future projects rather than dedicate it to the pool.
“Yeah, we’ve got extra money, but I don’t know what’s going to hit us,” said Bickford. “I am very conservative when it comes to our residents’ money, and I don’t want surprises.”
Bickford was joined by Alderwoman Lilah Lohr in voting to reject the payment. All others voted in favor, with the exception of George Dorris, who abstained due to formerly being involved in pool board leadership.