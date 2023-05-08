Plans for new vehicle charging stations and a revamped South Elm Avenue were unveiled to city leaders Tuesday night, May 2, in Webster Groves.
Meeting into the late-night hours of May 2, the Webster Groves City Council and Mayor Laura Arnold reviewed the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, hearing reports from various department heads. Public Works Director Todd Rehg detailed a more than $4 million budget proposal that includes improved public access to charging stations at a cost of $500,000.
The charging stations would be paid for through $500,000 in federal grant money being sought now, and would be operated at a cost of 25 cents per kilowatt hour to public users. The owner of a typical electric vehicle could expect to pay about $1.50 for an hour of charging, netting the city a small profit for the service.
The new charging stations would be installed near the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, the public parking garage in Old Webster, and the public parking lot across from Alma Avenue in the Crossroads shopping area, according to Rehg.
Webster Groves’ strategic plan calls for adopting sustainable practices, and the city has already purchased two electric vehicles for the police department. Those vehicles arrived on May 3, and should be outfitted and ready for use in June. An additional fast-charging station for use by city services is part of the 2024 budget.
Turning attention to road improvements, Rehg explained that asphalt streets are maintained on a set schedule. Edgar Road is the target of repaving at a cost of $320,000 in the coming year, for instance. More than $200,000 of “chip seal” work will take place in the northwest portion of the city under the coming budget.
“Our mill and overlay is a seven-year cycle,” Rehg said, noting that one section of the city is targeted each year in a clockwise rotation.
“So we go around the whole city once every seven years,” he added.
Other big-ticket items in the 2024 budget include renovating the public area in front of city hall at a cost of $60,000, and replacing the city hall slate roof with a metal one at a cost of $120,000. The roof of the city service center — including solar panels — also would be replaced at a cost of $225,000. A vestibule would be added to welcome guests and public visitors at a cost of $100,000. The deck of the city parking garage will be sealed, and several new work trucks will be purchased.
Other Business
In business during an earlier work session on Tuesday, the council:
• Interviewed three candidates for municipal judge to replace the Honorable James Whitney who retires in July.
• Appointed citizens to vacancies on the arts and parks commissions.
• Heard a report on the recent planting of more than 500 trees in celebration of Arbor Day.