The Fourth of July has come and gone, but not for those who were caught in the crossfire – literally – when a firework shot into the crowd and injured several people at the Webster Groves Community Days celebration.
The city of Webster Groves reported that 11 people were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene by the city’s emergency medical personnel after a mishap during the July 4 fireworks show that sent a shell into the crowd.
But at least one person was treated at a hospital for second- and third-degree burns, and another suffered burns so severe a skin graft surgery may be necessary.
Webster Groves resident Tracy Downing suffered third-degree burns on her ankle and the back of her foot after the blanket she was sitting on caught fire when the shell misfired into the crowd. Her 23-year-old daughter suffered minor burns to her torso.
“It looked like a war rocket coming straight at the crowd – it was a very scary moment,” she said. “It’s a miracle that someone didn’t die.”
Family and friends helped Downing to paramedics at the scene. At the time, the burn did not appear severe, and she and her daughter were taken home via ambulance. By the next morning, Downing was at an urgent care facility being told she needed to be seen at a hospital’s burn unit. The wound began to blister and became increasingly painful.
“My skin was completely charred, and now I might need a skin graft,” she said.
Her injury aside, Downing wants to help make sure an incident like this doesn’t happen again. Or if it does, that the city is prepared to handle it.
Although Downing said paramedics treated her for the symptoms that were present that night, she was dismayed they only took her name and address, but not her phone number – even when she offered it. She also would have liked to be given a name, number or email of a city official she could reach out to if necessary, but that didn’t happen either.
Webster Groves Fire Chief Tom Yohe said victims’ names and addresses were taken as part of protocol, but the department is not required to take phone numbers and many people are reluctant to provide one.
Downing said she was shocked when she heard city officials reporting that people had suffered only “minor” injuries, and it wasn’t until mid-day on Friday, July 5, that the city released a statement on the incident.
City Response
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch admits the city’s communication efforts about the incident fell short.
“We need to examine our communication response, especially if a crisis should occur,” she said. “That’s an issue for us that we need to address, and we will address.”
Welch, who was unable to contact those who were injured because of HIPAA regulations, was unaware that anyone suffered more severe injuries until the Times brought it to her attention.
She said the city not only needs to improve its communication with the public, but there are bigger conversations that need to be had about the fireworks and whether the city should continue to host the shows. Welch said as Webster Groves Community Days attendance has continued to grow, so has the demand on the city’s staff and resources.
“Safety is always the number one priority, so in the name of safety you can say we’re not going to do the fireworks, but we’ve done the fireworks for 50 years and it’s a big tradition for many families not just in Webster, but around the region,” she said. “So the question is, ‘How do we keep the tradition and improve safety elements?’”
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis said an investigation is ongoing, and that the city has submitted information to the state fire marshal’s office, which is the licensing authority for companies such as J&M Displays, which the city has contracted with for fireworks shows since 2015.
“We’ll wait to hear back from the state fire marshal’s office on any determinations that they make before we have any formal discussions on what our next steps and processes will be,” he said.
Downing said she hopes the city’s investigation includes talking with citizens, especially those who were injured during the incident. Her biggest fear is that nothing will change.
Mayor Welch welcomes anyone who was injured to contact her at the city at 314-963-5307 or by email at welchg@webstergroves.org.