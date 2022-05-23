While figuring out how to reduce the city’s deficit and meet other budget priorities, council members on Tuesday faced a burning question — to fund or not to fund a $1 million purchase of a new ladder truck for the Webster Groves Fire Department.
Webster Groves Fire Chief Brett Ellis said the 2023 capital improvement request is “a top priority” for his department because the current truck has been out of service a quarter of the year and required more than $100,000 in repairs in the 11 years since the city purchased it — about half of that coming in the last few years alone.
“We have spent copious amounts to get the ladder truck into service,” Ellis said, adding that he still has a lack of confidence in the apparatus, which just recently came back from costly repairs for electrical issues.
To alleviate some of the financial burden, the fire department is hoping to source a new ladder truck from a demonstration unit, as well as sell the current 2015 model to recoup some of its value. Still, the expected cost for its replacement would be about $1 million.
The request comes while the city also is funding more than $550,000 in overtime for the department this year, more than $300,000 of which wasn’t budgeted for largely due to long term medical leave and the cost to backfill those positions.
At the same time, the fire department is requesting triple its previous year’s training budget for FY23 — from $12,000 to $36,000 — most of which would facilitate quarterly live-burn trainings as opposed to the current annual training.
Ellis, who joined Webster Groves and became the fire chief in January, inherited the department’s current budget midway through the fiscal year. He told council members he is aware of how much he is asking of the city to support his department, and has mapped a plan for cost-saving measures in the future.
“I know in a budget year where every dollar counts that this is a big ask,” he said. “I understand the fire department gets a lot of benefits, but I also know that these are our top priorities.”
Council members debated the merit of allocating funds to support the fire department’s ladder truck request, but ultimately conceded support to amend the current budget proposal, recommending that a portion of the funds — about $550,000 — come from the city’s American Rescue Plan bucket. The remainder would be split between the capital improvement fund after reallocating about $300,000 of expenses there to the park improvement fund, and about $140,000 of expected new revenue from the local use tax, which voters approved in April.
Both the city’s fire and police departments currently are in collective bargaining processes and represent a large, unknown portion of the FY23 budget. City officials are hopeful decisions made Tuesday will facilitate a better partnership between the city and the fire department as the collective bargaining process is underway.
“We need to have a discussion with our firefighters,” Mayor Laura Arnold said. “We figured out how to do this. Now, what is it that they can do to help us with this budget situation? Because here we are using a significant portion of our American Rescue Plan funds and that means we’re not using them for something else.”
The council did agree on budget amendments that also will allocate some American Rescue Plan funds for sustainability efforts, including solar roof installations and 10 electric vehicle charging stations for municipal and public use throughout Webster Groves. Council designated an additional $100,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to continue improving the city’s pedestrian and bicycle access, an area residents have expressed is a high priority.
In other budget discussion, council members accelerated its timeline to reduce the city’s deficit, agreeing on 2026 as a target date for a balanced budget, which would include $1 million in cuts to the FY23 budget — a plan that will, council agreed, mean staffing cuts.
The FY23 budget hearing date is set for June 7, at 7:30 p.m., with a planned budget adoption date of June 21. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The city’s budget materials can be viewed at webstergrovesmo.gov/budget.