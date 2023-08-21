After consultants last month urged elected officials to again employ a lead city administrator, the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen is combining two existing positions into one top post.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the board gave a first reading to a bill that eliminates two existing positions — city administrator and director of finance — and replaces them with the new and combined role of director of administration and finance.
The change comes as city leaders are trying to balance the need for Shrewsbury to stabilize its financial situation, provide better internal and external communication, and promote growth in the community of roughly 6,400 residents. The newly created position will focus on strategic planning, implementation of modern budgetary software, human resources management and economic development.
“It’s not that we are creating a new position, but it’s new to us,” Shrewsbury Alderman John Odenwald said, noting other neighboring communities such as Webster Groves have combined top administrative and financial leadership roles. “It’s the way to make our city more sustainable for the next five, 10, 15 years.”
Shrewsbury’s city administrator post has been vacant for some time, but board members seemed to balk at the cost of hiring an additional staffer at a cost of more than $140,000 annually. Alderman are instead increasing the scope and duties of the director of finance, as well as increasing the responsibilities of the city clerk, with the promise of additional compensation for both of those jobs. Thus the proposed changes will have only a small impact on finances in the long run.
The net effect will be a promotion for Diana Madrid, the city’s existing director of finance, and an expansion of duties for Spencer Owens, Shrewsbury’s newly-employed city clerk.
“When you look at the skill set that Madrid has, she has all of that — 25 years of leadership,” Alderman Keith Peters said. “The responsibilities are not that different from what is preexisting.”
Still, some residents are questioning the decision not to hire a dedicated top administrator, as was suggested in the paid consultants’ report. In written comments read before the board on Tuesday, five residents expressed dismay that the board is acting too quickly, and without enough feedback from the community.
But the change was ultimately passed by aldermen and will be up for final adoption at the board’s next meeting later this month.
Strategic Planning
Meanwhile, Madrid is heading up the city’s new strategic planning initiative — the first such planning in more than a decade. The director reported to the board on Tuesday that department heads will be meeting several times in the next few weeks to develop mission statements, identify core values, create focus areas and articulate strategic goals.
Madrid also said she hopes to have an updated financial software system up and running by the first quarter of 2024, replacing the old and inadequate systems now used with one that can provide each director with “real time” budgets.
The mayor and board also directed Madrid to explore contracting some city financial functions, such as bill paying, with a larger municipality in the area. This practice is being used by other communities in St. Louis County, per the board.
Park Upgrades
A public meeting was held on Aug. 2 at the Shrewsbury Community Center where concepts for court improvements — tennis, pickleball and bocce — at Wehner Park, Ackfeld Park and Brinkop Park were shared with the community.
An input survey and the opportunity to review the concepts presented on Aug. 2 is available online at shrewsburymo.gov.