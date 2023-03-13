To alleviate traffic concerns for residents, the Kirkwood City Council on March 2 voted to install permanent speed bumps, add pedestrian warning signs and remove a stop sign in the 300 block of East Bodley Avenue to Fairwood Lane.
East Bodley Avenue resident Jill Caruso spoke in favor of the additions.
“Our street is considered a cut-through and gets a lot of traffic from people avoiding traffic signals,” Caruso said. “The problem is not only the number of cars, but their speed and the lack of visibility as you travel the street.
“With the new development, The James, it is likely the traffic on Bodley will increase significantly, as people can easily turn right out of there onto Kirkwood and take the first right onto Bodley, thereby avoiding the need to make a left turn or wait at any stop lights,” she added.
Caruso also noted that East Bodley is a “very narrow street with no sidewalks” and many pedestrians, cyclists and children share the street and must weave around parked cars.
The stop sign at the downhill exit from Fairwood onto East Bodley was added because a child was killed there years ago, but Caruso said it is not particularly visible or effective.
Kirkwood City Council Member Liz Gibbons said she was in favor of the project, but questioned why the stop sign should be removed.
City Engineer Kris Krueger said drivers already don’t adhere to the stop sign, and many studies demonstrate that unwarranted stop signs lead to higher rates of speed.
The council voted unanimously to enact the changes. A final reading is scheduled for the next council meeting on March 16.