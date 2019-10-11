The Glendale Board of Aldermen on Oct. 7 approved updates to the city’s solicitor permit. The action comes after city officials received complaints about aggressive door-to-door solicitors.
Previous terms allowed soliciting to begin at 8 a.m. New hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Alderman Aaron Nauman said feedback showed that residents don’t appreciate solicitors knocking on their doors while it’s still dark outside.
Another change increases the solicitor fee permit from $10 to $25.
There is also a change to the revocation process. In the past, the permit was tied to a person soliciting. Now, it’s tied to the company or organization sponsoring the person soliciting. The change would prevent a company, should residents complain about aggressive solicitors, from simply sending a new person, Alderman Nauman said.
Should a permit be revoked three times, the company becomes ineligible for a new permit for a period of one year.
Dealing With Domestic Fowl
The Glendale Board of Aldermen is discussing the possibility of updating the city’s domestic fowl ordinance.
Alderman Nauman proposed ideas on how to streamline and strengthen the process, comparing the city’s code with those of surrounding communities and municipalities.
In 2017, city officials approved a permit allowing resident Bill Masurat to keep up to five hens at his home. While the city allows homeowners to keep a small number of fowl — chickens (excluding roosters), geese, turkeys and pigeons — no permit requests had ever been received.
Nauman wants to remove the board of aldermen from the approval process, shifting it to the front office staff. He also wants to reduce the consent requirement from neighbors within 200 feet of a property to those living adjacent to the home. Nauman also proposes raising permit and inspection fees to cover city costs.
“I’m confident we can modify our ordinance to make it less cumbersome for residents who want to try urban farming and provide sustenance for their families,” he said. “Most of St. Louis County supports this with few exceptions, and I see no major hurdles to bringing ours in alignment with what we know works well with our neighboring cities.”
Nauman said that while the Glendale has only one active permit on file, he knows of other families who currently keep chickens without complaints from neighbors.
“Rather than avoid an intentionally difficult permit process, why not bring everyone into compliance?” Nauman suggested. “I’d rather support residents with common sense legislation than have people running afoul of the law.”