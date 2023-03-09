After more than a year of contentious, at times public, negotiations, the city of Webster Groves has terminated its collective bargaining agreement with the union representing its fire department.
City officials have declared the two entities are at an impasse. The move has already sparked public outcry and criticism of city officials by many residents who staunchly support Webster’s first responders. It could also cause the city to lose even more firefighters at a time when staffing and retention is already an issue.
In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, March 7, city council members put an end to negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665, and enacted a new compensation plan for the fire personnel.
“Tonight, the city council will take steps to implement a compensation plan for the fire department after more than a year of negotiations with Local 2665. This council and city leadership find that Local 2665 has negotiated in bad faith,” said Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold.
John Youngblood, representing Local 2665, disagrees.
“The union felt we were having meaningful discussions and making progress,” Youngblood told the Times. “The one particular area where there was an issue is in regard to minimum staffing. The city wanted to reduce staffing down to 10 members on duty, which is below the national standards of staffing for safety reasons.”
Youngblood said the National Fire Protection Association recommends a minimum of four firefighters to a truck — five is ideal — but Webster Groves currently has three for each truck.
“I’m concerned this is going to have a ripple effect — with Webster throwing out this contract and terminating it, I think there could be a mass exodus of the firefighters in Webster Groves,” Youngblood said.
Mayor Arnold said the city has participated in at least a dozen bargaining sessions with the union since September, and maintained from the beginning that the priority must be controlling “rampant” overtime spending within the fire department. During fiscal year 2022, the fire department’s overtime spending exceeded the city’s budget by more than $324,000 — more than 225%.
“As a reminder, overtime spending in the fire department has never been higher and has increased every year since 2019,” Arnold said. “Both parties have submitted offers that were rejected, but repeatedly the union has taken steps backward by demanding to reopen items and issues that had already been agreed upon. As the elected leaders of this community, we did not expect and cannot accept more delays or stalling.”
Youngblood said that was not the case, and that the union presented four alternate proposals to negotiate with the city on minimum staff levels and attempts to reduce overtime. He said the city rejected all of them without offering any counterproposals.
“To claim we are bargaining in bad faith — there is no basis to that,” he said. “IFFA 2665 has absolutely bargained in good faith, and that’s evident in the multiple proposals we have given the city to keep overtime in check.”
Webster Groves Fire Department Captain Andrew Prinster addressed the council on Tuesday, saying the assertion that the union is bargaining in bad faith is offensive and will only further divide the firefighters and city leadership.
“The union is simply attempting to maintain the current staffing levels that comply with national fire protection agency standards, and provide the level of service we pride ourselves on and that the residents should expect,” Prinster said. “Firefighters are here, always ready to serve and we’ll hope to continue to do so without being forced to sacrifice our capabilities due to questionable claims of budget constraints, power struggles and spite.”
“The Single Best Compensation Offer”
City officials said their plan will maintain the ideal fire staffing model that has been implemented in the past, but allows the fire department to drop to 10 members on duty if sick leave, vacation or other leaves occur.
The city presented the union with its last, best and final offer on Friday, Feb. 24, according to city officials. The union countered with its own offer one week later, Arnold said, with provisions the city had already told the union it could not meet.
“To be clear, as we prepare to act tonight, negotiations have failed and there is no longer a collective bargaining agreement,” she said. “However, the city’s commitment to fire department personnel remains strong and is demonstrated by the benefits package provided.”
Arnold said the compensation plan the council adopted is “the single best compensation offer to a set of employees ever adopted by this city, and the city is able to fund the benefits package by controlling overtime spending.”
The plan impacts six fire captains and 27 firefighters/paramedic employees of Webster Groves.
It provides for compensation of the fire department’s step program with a 2% cost of living adjustment built into the pay ranges each year through 2025, and adds an annual $1,000 stipend for each union member. The two features combine for an average 6% annual increase for each member in the program, compared with a 2% cost of living adjustment increase that nonunion members received in fiscal year 2023.
City officials say they will also implement a new longevity pay program for those union members who are at the top of the step program. Those members will receive one-eighth of 1% of their salary as an additional stipend for each year of service, ranging from between roughly $1,400 to $3,000.
The city will increase the acting captain pay from an average of 75 cents per hour to $2 per hour on top of regular pay. It will also purchase additional cancer insurance coverage for union members in the Missouri Fire Fighters Critical Illness Pool.
“All told, the city will spend more than $11 million on salary and benefits for our firefighters over the three years of the contract, not including extra overtime or incidental pay,” Arnold said.
“I think it’s fair to say that all of us on council and in the administration wished for a fully bargained agreement,” she added. “However, that is not where we are. In spite of that, this compensation plan for our fire department staff is the best compensation ever adopted by the city for any employee group and allows our city and its staff to move forward with certainty about the future.”
Arnold informed the council that Youngblood had contacted her prior to Tuesday night’s meeting on behalf of the union to disagree with the characterization of bad faith bargaining, and to say that the union would like to see negotiations continue.
Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said she would be open to resuming negotiations in the future.
“By moving forward with this action now, we’re able to give (firefighters) their increase,” Peoples said. “I think this will help our firefighters, as well as the organization as a whole, be able to move forward. And indeed, should we be invited back to negotiations, I would certainly recommend that we continue negotiations.”