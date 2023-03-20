Rising aquatic center expenses have Shrewsbury officials treading water to stay afloat, which is likely to mean changes at the pool this summer.
Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Director Chris Buck and the park board are evaluating potential cutbacks this summer at the Shrewsbury Family Aquatic Center after learning that lifeguard salaries and the price of pool maintenance supplies are drastically increasing for the 2023 season.
Midwest Pool Management, which the city contracts with, informed the city it is transitioning to a $15/hour starting wage for lifeguards because of the competitive market for summer staff members.
“This was not something we were anticipating and drastically changes the budget numbers moving forward,” Buck told city officials during a Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday.
Buck said he has budgeted $133,000 for lifeguards in 2023, and if no changes are made, the cost is estimated to swell to $182,000.
In addition to the increased lifeguard expenses, the price of chlorine is doubling, which will cost the aquatic center $9,000 more this year.
Potential solutions being considered to stay within budget include reducing hours and features at the pool. One option the park board will consider is moving the opening time to noon every day (the pool currently opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday during the season), and closing at 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. each day.
Buck said another option would be to close portions of the pool during less busy times to save money on staffing.
The parks and recreation board is slated to meet this week and Buck said he plans to provide a recommendation to the city by the end of the month.