We, the residents of Sugar Creek Ranch, the property owners, taxpayers and voters, stated to the planning and zoning board and are saying to you, our elected city council members, that we do not want this easement in our neighborhood. We do not want the several years of construction traffic, we do not want the streets and sewer system torn up, and we do not want the additional residential traffic that would be incurred from the additional homes that would be built on those two acres outside of Sugar Creek Ranch and utilize that easement as access to those lots.
It seemed members of the planning and zoning board had already made up their minds and weren’t listening to the many Sugar Creek Ranch residents who voiced opposition to this easement proposal. This was apparent by the board’s immediate move to vote to approve by a 6-2 vote.
I hope Kirkwood City Council members are listening to what their Sugar Creek Ranch constituents are telling them. If not, they are not doing their jobs. This developer has applied for this easement through our neighborhood solely to save himself the money of building a bridge/driveway to their West Adams property, where they plan to build on from West Adams. If this developer wants the prestige of living on West Adams Road and selling these premium home sites for sizable profits, then part of the cost of that venture is to build a bridge and driveway over the creek to access those home sites — as everyone who resides on West Adams has had to do.
This is an encroachment on Sugar Creek Ranch’s boundaries and an unwanted violation of our neighborhood’s privacy and safety.
Mark Muellner
Sugar Creek Ranch resident
Kirkwood