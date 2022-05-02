A national emergency medical services workforce shortage is hitting home in Shrewsbury, where the city’s ambulance is out of service two-thirds of the month.
The department is currently staffed with 13 employees, down from its full-time load of 18. The city currently has two ambulances, but only one is in service at any given time. To bridge the gap, the city began contracting with Abbott EMS on Nov. 23 of last year to outsource many of its emergency medical responses.
Under that mutual aid agreement, Abbott places an additional ambulance near the community during peak hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on the days it covers the city’s emergency medical services. For the month of April, Shrewsbury anticipates that will be a total of 16 days, with its own ambulance remaining out of service all but 14 days.
The solution has not come without impact. Under Shrewsbury’s ambulance service, the average response time is five minutes and 24 seconds, compared with Abbott’s response time of more than eight minutes.
While the city is not alone in its challenge to attract and retain EMS employees, its fiscal constraints have added to the hurdles. The minimum starting salary for a Shrewsbury firefighter/paramedic position currently is just under $46,000, which is lower than neighboring communities in the St. Louis region, according to Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini.
“This, combined with a small pool of St. Louis County Fire Academy graduates, has resulted in a staffing shortage,” Travaglini said. “Shrewsbury Fire Department personnel have left to go to higher paying communities or districts, and we are not getting applicants to replace them.”
This leaves Shrewsbury Fire Department Chief Chris Amenn balancing the resources he has with the needs of the community and his employees. In January, Amenn told city leaders he was reducing the amount of overtime to avoid overworking his remaining staff.
And though the mutual aid agreement addresses Shrewsbury’s current EMS response needs at no direct cost to the city because Abbott bills the customer directly, Amenn points out the city is also not receiving any revenue from the calls that Abbott handles.
The city of Shrewsbury has taken steps to tighten its budget, including passing two public safety ordinances earlier this month to contract with St. Louis County for police dispatch services and with Central County Emergency 911 Dispatch Center for fire and EMS services — netting the city $156,000 in savings.
But anticipated future revenue from Prop A, a property tax increase voters approved by 60% at the polls in April, will go a long way to support these departments, according to the mayor. Prop A raises the current residential tax increase rate of 37.7 cents per $100 of assessed value to the $1 tax rate ceiling.
“The results of the April election show that the residents want the city to provide this service rather than having it outsourced,” Travaglini said. “The revenue from Proposition A will allow the city to increase the starting salaries of firefighters/paramedics to more competitive levels.
“Even though we cannot increase the limited pool of candidates in St. Louis County, we are confident that the salary, combined with the competitive benefits package the city provides and the sense of community that Shrewsbury is so well known for, will attract qualified applicants,” he added.
The new tax rate will be set in September. Meanwhile, Amenn is putting plans in place to provide the city with data on competitive salaries for his department. Neighboring cities whose salaries will be surveyed include Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Glendale, Des Peres, Brentwood, Clayton, Frontenac, Ladue, Maplewood, Olivette, Richmond Heights and University City.