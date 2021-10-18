The widely-traversed Grant’s Trail may soon be extended into Downtown Kirkwood, and the city is seeking resident input to determine possible routes.
Formally known as the Ulysses S. Grant Trail, the 10-mile route currently runs from the corner of Leffingwell and Holmes in Kirkwood to the River Des Peres, where it connects to the River Des Peres Greenway. According to Director of Planning and Development Services Jonathan Raiche, city leaders have already started a long-term project to explore extending the trail through Downtown Kirkwood, offering residents and trailgoers easy access to the area’s shops, restaurants and other attractions.
Raiche introduced the project to the community at a virtual “town hall,” hosted via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
“We’re fortunate to have the trail in our city boundaries, but it’s always been described as an opportunity to expand it further into Kirkwood,” said Raiche. “Our goal is to increase safety and comfort for pedestrians and cyclists in Kirkwood.”
Also at the town hall was Paul Wojciechowski of engineering firm Horner & Shifrin, who explained that the project team has been collecting traffic and safety data for several months. The team is now seeking community input to help determine possible routes, with a goal of returning mid-November to present several options to the public.
Wojciechowski said, should all go according to plan, the city will begin grant applications in mid to late December, with a final submission deadline in February 2022.
Raiche added that the extension does not require any rezoning, nor will any property be demolished to make way for the trail. Those with businesses or residences near potential routes will be, or have already been, contacted by the city to arrange individual meetings.
Residents may provide input for potential routes by visiting https://tinyurl.com/zhusuy6j and clicking on “Grant’s Trail Extension Interactive Mapping Tool.” There, residents can see the project boundary and leave location-specific comments, as well as read comments others have submitted.
Residents may also share input by filling out a community survey, available at the same website. Email raichejd@kirkwoodmo.org for a paper copy of the survey. Both the map and the survey will remain open until Oct. 19.
GOALS
1. The trail will connect to key destinations around and in the vicinity of downtown Kirkwood.
2. The trail extension and future connections to the trail are safe and comfortable for users of all ages and abilities.
3. Increase viable pedestrian and bicycling opportunities for recreation and transportation.
4. Provide facilities that encourage trail usage by users from around the region.
5. The trail infrastructure will respect public and private resources.
6. Accommodate future connections to other regional traits and destinations.
7. Encourage economic development.