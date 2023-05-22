Donations are urgently needed to keep the Freestyle Swim Pass program “afloat,” organizers say.
Founded in 2021, the Freestyle Pass provides free daily swim passes for individuals and families that require financial assistance. Invitations are about to go out to school district families, but fundraising is behind.
Freestyle Passes depend on private donations, and organizers are hoping to expand the Freestyle Pass program to include a limited number of scholarships providing free water safety and swim classes to those who have a financial barrier to participating.
The fundraising goal is $8,500 for pool passes, with funds raised above and beyond that to be dedicated to “Gordon Grants” for swim instruction scholarships named for the late Benny Gordon, Jr.
To donate to the Freestyle Swim Pass, checks can be made payable to Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and mailed or dropped off to 111 E. Waymire, Webster Groves, 63119. Checks must include “Freestyle Pass Fund” in the memo line. Donations may also be made at bit.ly/wgfreestyle.
The program is a joint effort of the Webster Groves School District, the city of Webster Groves, the Alliance for Interracial Dignity and Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.
For more information or questions, email freestyleswimpass@gmail.com.