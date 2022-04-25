The city of Webster Groves is requesting the community’s feedback on its budget for fiscal year 2023 using Balancing Act, an online tool that simulates municipal budgets.
“Balancing Act helps make the city’s budget more accessible to residents,” said City Manager Marie Peoples. “This is a visual tool that breaks down key components of the budget and allows the community to be the decision makers in determining how to dedicate funds. The city council and leadership face a difficult budget year and the input of the community will be vital.”
The 2023 fiscal year budget process is underway. The council will begin hearing budget presentations from city staff during its May meetings. City departments have compiled budget requests and the council will determine what items are funded. Webster Groves is preliminarily estimated to face a $1.9 million budget deficit in the general fund, even after voters passed the use tax by affirming Prop P.
The Balancing Act tool will allow users to visualize the choices that must be made to balance the budget. The platform provides major categories of revenues and expenses alongside explanations and dollar amounts to provide residents with an overview of the budget. Users can increase or decrease categories and can add comments with additional ideas or suggestions.
The Balancing Act platform can be found on the city’s website at www.webstergroves.org/budget. The tool will be open through 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.
The city of Webster Groves first launched a Balancing Act budget simulation in 2021 to get feedback on American Rescue Plan funding. Residents can review results and feedback on the American Rescue Plan page of the city website.