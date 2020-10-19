Des Peres will be receiving the $575,820 it requested under the Municipality Relief Program Agreement for COVID-19 related expenses, which includes payroll for first responders.
In a previous meeting, the city’s board of aldermen had requested that St. Louis County distribute $47 million of CARES Act funds to municipalities within the county on a per capita basis.
Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said the city had successfully navigated the application process for the funds, which will effectively reimburse the city for public safety salaries it has already spent.
“This mainly reduces the deficit in the general fund by about 50% this year,” he said. “We will get half by the end of this week, and the other half no later than Nov. 13.”