The city of Webster Groves is seeking public input on plans for construction of a new aquatic center, or major upgrades to the existing facility, by encouraging residents of all ages to fill out an online survey.
The aquatic center opened in 1995 at Memorial Park, 33 E. Glendale at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex. The aquatic center, along with the new recreational complex, were funded through a bond issue approved by voters in 1993.
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis said the aquatic center, at 27 years old, is reaching the end of its lifespan.
“We are still studying whether to renovate the existing facility or replace it with a new facility, but we are leaning toward a complete renovation,” Davis said. “The aquatic center is 27 years old, and these facilities have a lifespan between 25 and 30 years. We’re at the point where we need to start over and get us something for the next 30 years.”
Davis said that, so far, about 500 online surveys have been submitted to the city. The survey can be found on the city’s website or at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WX7YK2G.
The survey includes questions on what features, amenities and programming residents would like to see in a new facility, as well as the public’s willingness to finance those improvements.
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the city held meetings with representatives from the Webster Groves School District, Webster University, Nerinx Hall, the Webster Waves swim team and several neighboring communities. That evening, the city held an informational meeting open to the public.
“There was a strong showing from schools and swim teams for good, quality competition swim spaces — both indoor and outdoor,” Davis said.
Davis said the city will look at an indoor/outdoor pool option, or perhaps enclosing an outdoor pool for use during colder temperatures.
“We haven’t started any kind of conceptual designs. We expect that to happen in January once we’ve gathered all of our resident input,” he said.
Davis said the city doesn’t “fully know yet” how a new aquatic center will be funded or, at this point, how much it will cost. The original bond issue to fund the recreational complex and aquatic center has been paid off. Davis said it is “virtually a slam dunk” that a new bond issue will go before voters in April of 2024.
Davis said a new, larger aquatic center will pose challenges. The existing facility is landlocked, with just a little room to expand west toward the ball fields and a little leeway to expand south toward Action Park.
“But not much,” Davis said. “We’re looking at options. Can we relocate some of those features to another park?”
There will be opportunities for public engagement in the coming months. The city has hired aquatic planning firm Counsilman-Hunsaker to lead the master plan process.
The timeline for the master plan process and potential pool renovation is as follows:
• A second public meeting will be held in late January 2023
• March 2023: Final draft master plan presentation
• Late Spring 2023: Hire a design/build firm
• Late fall 2023: Finalize design plans and cost estimates
• Winter 2023-2024: Provide information and education to residents to prepare for the vote
• April 2024: Bond referendum. The city reports that should residents approve a bond issue for renovation, construction on a new facility would begin in fall of 2024.
• Summer 2025: Grand opening