A once popular tradition of Webster Groves Community Days celebrations — the Miss Webster Groves Pageant — has come to an end.
Scott Davis, director of parks and recreation, delivered the news to the Webster Groves City Council on Feb. 16, explaining that in recent years fewer and fewer candidates have signed up to compete for the “Miss Webster” title.
“In 2019, we had only two participants. It’s time to let the program expire naturally,” he said.
An event associated with Community Days held over the July 4 weekend, the pageant has been held for candidates who are Webster Groves residents entering or exiting grades 10 through 12.
Candidates are judged in the areas of interview, poise and appearance, personality and contribution to the community, with some weight given to grade point average.
Miss Webster winners rode in the annual July 4 parade and represented Webster Groves in various activities throughout the year.
Library Accepting Donations
Webster Groves Public Library is accepting donations for memorials in memory of the library’s long-time groundskeeper Robert Langenberg, who died after becoming ill in November. He had been with the library as a part-time employee since June 2008.
“He was an interesting man, very knowledgeable about art and music,” said Tom Cooper, director of the Webster Groves Public Library.
Cooper said the library staff has taken up a collection to purchase a memorial paver in the front Reading Garden at the library. It will read: “In Memory of Robert ‘Old Bob’ Langenberg.” Cooper said Langenberg often referred to himself as “Old Bob.”
The library board has also taken up a collection to purchase a few books in his Langenberg’s name, Cooper added.
Those wanting to donate can send a check payable to the Webster Groves Public Library with “Langenberg Fund” in the memo line. The library is located at 301 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119.