In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, Webster Groves City Council members approved collective bargaining agreements between the city and its police union, which extends through June 2025. City officials celebrated the agreements — the first of their kind between the two entities — as a historic moment.
The city and police union had previously operated on a “good faith” working relationship, according to city officials. The new agreements offer added security for both police and city leadership, enabling the city to plan for personnel costs and assure labor members of competitive wages and the resources to carry out their jobs.
“I’m grateful to everyone involved,” said Mayor Laura Arnold. “This is really a good thing for our community and stability, and the partnership that has been formed. I look forward to operating under this agreement.”
Negotiations between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) began in April 2022 to discuss bargaining goals for police officers, sergeants and lieutenants. The agreements that were reached, and also unanimously voted on by those police officers, sergeants and lieutenants, impact 42 Webster Groves Police Department employees.
They provide for pay increases within a competitive step-pay system, with a built-in 2% increase each fiscal year. They also include a one-time stipend of $1,000 for each member. Other provisions of the contracts include vacation and other leave benefits, training and equipment, and other quality of work features.
FOP representative Susie Petersen commended the successful negotiation.
“We are pleased with the new agreements, and we appreciate the city’s collaboration,” she said in a statement. “The police are dedicated to the safety of the community, and the agreements support their safety and wellbeing.”
Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples called the agreement “a huge achievement” during Tuesday night’s regular city council meeting.
“We appreciate that the bargaining members were willing to negotiate with the city and arrive at a contract that was beneficial to them while considering the city’s fiscal position,” she said. “The collective bargaining agreements afford the pay and benefits that our hard-working police members deserve, while also building on our foundation of providing premier services to residents and visitors.”