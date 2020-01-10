Kirkwood City Planner Jonathan Raiche was recently selected by the St. Louis Business Journal as a “40 Under 40” recipient for 2019. Raiche has been with the city since August 2016.
During his tenure as city planner, Raiche spearheaded the city’s “EnVision 2035: Comprehensive Plan” project which resulted in the development of a downtown master plan for Kirkwood’s historic downtown business district.
Raiche has also worked closely with the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce on its economic development team and on the “Kirkwood Open for Business” city-business partnership.
Raiche also researched and developed a new online data tool to help local businesses find information such as demographics, real estate listings, labor force and education data, consumer spending, and geographic mapping. His tool can be found at www.choosekirkwood.org.
Raiche was nominated for the award by City Public Information Officer Beth von Behren and City Public Services Director Bill Bensing.
“Jonathan has been an ‘idea front man’ for the city in his role as city planner,” Bensing said on his nomination form. “His vision has been instrumental to the city’s planning goals for business and residential development, pedestrian and bicycle planning, and economic development.”
Raiche was also instrumental in several economic development projects where the city partnered with the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber, Trailnet, Great Rivers Greenway and other organizations.