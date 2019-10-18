The Webster Groves City Council on Oct. 15 approved revamping the city’s fair housing code. Changes will strengthen city anti-discrimination laws for tenants living in all rental properties.
Officials say the law will create a more effective way for the city to challenge discrimination in housing.
“This is a major topic being discussed all over the state, and I feel our law will be a template for other communities,” said Council Member Emerson Smith.
The legislation includes a new provision meant to prevent landlords from discriminating against tenants based on their source of income. Under the plan, a landlord cannot refuse a prospective tenant if that tenant’s source of income was, for example, Section 8 federal funds.
Mayor Gerry Welch has said this will be a very effective way of dealing with source-of-income discrimination issues.
Council Member Laura Arnold, who originally advocated for the changes in the housing code, believes that source of income shouldn’t be a reason to exclude anyone from renting properties in the city. She praises the change that covers all landlords, no matter the number of units owned.
City Attorney Neil Bruntrager reports that the city’s current $500 fine for discrimination against tenants generally doesn’t deter such activity.
He suggested the city set up an operating licensing requirement for all landlords — rather than the current requirement limited to landlords of multi-unit rental properties — tied to occupancy permits. There is no cost for landlords to obtain annual licensing.
In the case of clear and convincing evidence of source-of-income discrimination, the city could remove a landlord’s license until problems are corrected and ordinances complied with, according to Bruntrager.
Landlords will be put on notice of possible revocation when applying for licensing.
During public comment, Samuel Stragand, staff attorney for the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, said the legislation expands the protection of the Fair Housing Code.
“We are seeing a source of income protection movement in St. Louis County and municipalities, and Webster Groves is being a leader,” he said.
Stragand suggested this could be the start of more efforts by the community.
“Webster Groves also needs to create incentives or other opportunities for people of lesser means to be able to live in the city,” he said.