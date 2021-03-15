It’s not often the Kirkwood City Council is excited about a tax increase, said Mayor Tim Griffin, but an upcoming proposal is a welcomed exception.
The council on March 4 agreed to partner with the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District to establish a citywide transportation development district. The district would generate funds through a 1% citywide sales tax for the purpose of funding, promoting, planning, designing, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating transportation-related projects.
The transportation development district would be governed by a board of directors and exist as an independent political subdivision separate from the city and the special business district. If approved, the issue will appear on the November ballot.
“Streets have been the number one priority of citizens for many years,” Griffin said. “Though we have greatly improved what we’ve done in the last few years, it’s not what we want to do in the longterm. One of the biggest things has been a funding source — how to pay for it. Our thought was to keep the money in Kirkwood — that’s why we talked to the Special Business District and they have approved a similar resolution to get this on the ballot.”
Griffin added that should Kirkwood voters approve the new transportation development district, the city would have a funding source “for at least the next four years” to apply to transportation projects.
The remainder of the council was supportive of the proposal, with Council Member Mark Zimmer supporting the need for investing in capital projects with the goal of bringing up the grade of all Kirkwood streets.
Council Member Bob Sears simply said: “Good idea. Let’s vote.”
Street, Path, Sidewalk Study
Also during the meeting, the council reappropriated funding for a contract with Kirkwood firm Alta Planning and Design to examine Kirkwood’s parking, traffic flow, streetscapes, sidewalks, bike paths and other transportation infrastructure. The purpose of the study, the cost of which is not to exceed $155,000, is to identify better ways to manage Kirkwood’s non-motorized traffic.
The study will be guided by the Vision Zero Action Plan, with “zero” symbolizing an absence of accidents for bikers and pedestrians. The contract with Alta was originally approved at a February 2020 Kirkwood City Council meeting, but the process was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Council Member Maggie Duwe, it’s high time to start it up again.
“This morning I turned left from Geyer onto Manchester Road. Immediately there was a guy on a bike on the north shoulder, no helmet,” she said. “I wanted to turn right, but he turned right in front of me and then went left across the entrance. While he was doing this, I sat in the right lane of Manchester at a standstill and luckily was not rear-ended. I thought to myself, ‘This is why it’s time.’ There was a prime example of someone who could use some definite education. It’s time to make a commitment.”
The council was generally in favor, with the exception of Wallace Ward, who said the $155,000 price tag was too steep.
“I don’t see the technical complexity there that would warrant that kind of expenditure,” he said. “I would rather see us allocate a portion somewhat smaller for professional development of staff and let them implement a program we could then approve.”
The next Kirkwood City Council meeting is Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.