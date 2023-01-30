The city of Webster Groves is partnering with United WE to increase the number of women serving on local boards and commissions. Started in 2014, the organization’s Appointments Project has helped facilitate the appointment of more than 180 women on boards and commissions.
“Our partnership with United WE and the Appointments Project is strengthening our city by increasing the number of women, including women of color, who are at the decision-making table of their communities,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said.
A public training event will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, at noon, with several community partners. Those interested in attending can register at: united-we.org/events/ap-webstergroves.
“We encourage and invite everyone to learn more and join us in unlocking women’s potential for civic leadership,” Arnold said.