Des Peres could lose $3 million — roughly 25% — of its operating budget with the passage of Mo. Senate Bill 161, exempting grocery store food sales from local sales tax.
Des Peres has four grocery stores — Schnucks, Dierbergs, Trader Joe’s and Aldi — which generate $2.6 million in local sales taxes. After sharing with the St. Louis County “B-Pool,” Des Peres received a net of $2.2 million this last fiscal year.
Sam’s Club generated an estimated $1.4 million and, after sharing with the county, the city received $733,527 in sales taxes.
“Together, we estimate a repeal of the local sales tax on food will cost Des Peres $3 million per year,” Mayor Mark Becker said during the Des Peres Board of Aldermen meeting on Feb. 27. “The loss of that revenue is roughly 25% of our overall operating budget, which is largely personnel costs for first responders.”
Mayor Becker emphasized that Des Peres has always managed its finances in a fiscally conservative manner to ensure longterm financial sustainability. These actions, along with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, enabled the city to get through the pandemic.
“Des Peres survived the fiscal impact of COVID through careful and thoughtful budgeting that cut back operating expenses and canceled or delayed major purchases until we could see the light at the end of the financial crisis,” he said.
“The proposed actions of the General Assembly, no matter how well intended, are fiscally reckless for local governments and will have a significant negative impact on Des Peres’ ability to provide basic city government services if the exemption is approved,” the mayor added.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Jefferson County, was voted out of committee last week to the Senate floor for debate with a “Do Pass” recommendation. If adopted, it would go into effect this August.
In a letter to Sen. Tracy McCreery, D-District 24, Becker said the sales tax exemption is a recurring cost, meaning it is permanently lost revenue.
“I would also point out that under SB 161, the sales tax exemption on food would also impact special taxing districts, including the Transportation Development Districts in Des Peres that include a 1% sales tax on both our Schnucks and Dierbergs developments,” he said.
“Those projects could not have been built without that TDD partnership between Des Peres and the grocery store operators that financed roadway improvements to Manchester Road and adjoining local roadways,” Becker added. “Those bonds will likely default without the underlying sales tax on groceries.”