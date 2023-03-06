After several months of discussion and public input, Shrewsbury on Tuesday approved its police department’s request to install eight automated license plate readers within the city to help reduce and prevent crime. The devices are expected to be in place by this summer.
Shrewsbury joins approximately 40 municipalities in the St. Louis area to employ the technology, including Ballwin, Brentwood, Bridgeton, Des Peres, Eureka, St. Ann and St. Charles.
The devices, known as Flock cameras, will be installed at entrances to the city. The cameras scan every vehicle that passes and instantly begin scanning law enforcement databases. If a plate is associated with an active warrant, stolen vehicle or Amber Alert, the reader immediately alerts law enforcement.
The cameras are relatively maintenance free. They are solar powered with LTE (long term evolution) connectivity — a standard for wireless data transmission. The technology uses artificial intelligence to collect what Flock calls a “vehicle fingerprint” —the make, model, color and identifying features from each passing car, and the devices are scanning 24/7 on streets and highways throughout the country.
Last fall, the Shrewsbury Police Department was awarded a crime prevention grant by the Missouri Department of Public Safety to fund the purchase of the eight Flock cameras.
The grant covers installation and purchase of the devices, with no cost to the city for 12 months. Thereafter, the annual cost to retain them is $20,000, for which Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas has said her department would seek grant funding or discontinue the use of the cameras if the city’s budget can’t support it.
Chief Vargas said several police departments in the area have installed the cameras, as have some businesses, including Dierbergs Markets, located at Mackenzie Pointe on Watson Road.
Those entities have allowed the Shrewsbury Police Department to access their data, which Vargas said “has been a tremendous resource in criminal investigations in our city.”
Vargas said Flock cameras outside of Shrewsbury were instrumental in helping identify the vehicle involved in a Jan. 18 burglary at the Phil Mart gas station at 7250 Lansdowne Avenue in Shrewsbury.
During that incident, video surveillance inside the gas station showed two suspects using a chain attached to their vehicle to dislodge an ATM from its foundation inside the store. The video captured a damaged side of the back of the silver Dodge Ram involved in the burglary. Using Flock cameras from the city of St. Louis and other areas, police officers were able to positively identify the truck, despite it having no license plate.
“This is a program that the majority of municipalities in the St. Louis area are either in or trying to get into. It has already been an extremely strong tool for us in our investigations,” Chief Vargas said, adding that her department has employed the resource in more than 35 cases since gaining access to users’ cameras last year.
Cameras Draw Concern
The technology, however, has some civil liberties advocates concerned. Opponents, including Shrewsbury resident Drew McDermott, say the cameras create a dragnet, capturing thousands of pieces of data, with the majority being unrelated to citizens not accused of criminal activity.
McDermott, a 15-year resident with more than three decades of professional experience in the technology industry, has expressed his concerns about the cameras to city officials on multiple occasions.
McDermott said city officials have listened and engaged with him in discussing the matter, but ultimately, he doesn’t want “to live in a complete surveillance state monitoring my travel to and from my city.”
“The intentions are welcome as the board of aldermen and police department look at new tools to keep a community safer,” he said. “The negatives here, though, far outweigh any incremental or perceived benefit.”
Opponents of the technology also say it’s often unclear who has access to the data or how long it’s kept on file.
Flock representatives from the Atlanta-based startup reiterated at Tuesday’s board meeting that data captured by Flock cameras is only stored for 30 days.