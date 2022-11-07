More than three months after flooding destroyed or severely damaged homes in Webster Groves, city council members are struggling to determine the next steps as homeowners continue waiting for answers.
Juxtaposing civic stewardship and neighborly compassion, council members weighed the implications of acquiring flooded properties while waiting to learn if the Federal Emergency Management Agency will approve federal funds for any of the 12 properties currently requesting buyouts from the city — a process that could take upward of 18 months.
“I’ve been struggling with this more than any decision that I’ve made as a council member or mayor because it’s easy to see the need and the devastation,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said. “It’s also a question of how much responsibility do we have versus how much responsibility the homeowners have as well.”
Meanwhile, with no legal obligation to purchase the properties, officials are asking whether the acquisitions are the city’s role, and if the action would set a precedent for future flooding events. Council members are also considering budgetary realities and fiscal priorities. The estimated cost to the city for all 12 properties if federal funding is approved would likely be around $945,000.
In September, the city submitted notice of interest letters to FEMA for properties that were substantially damaged as well as those that were less damaged, signaling that it would consider purchasing the homes if those properties were determined eligible by FEMA for a buyout. A FEMA-approved buyout would mean federal emergency funds would cover a portion of the cost of the home and the city would cover the remainder.
FEMA has not yet returned a decision, but it did on Tuesday determine that two of the six substantially damaged homes, located at 843 N. Forest Ave. and 844 E. Pacific Ave., qualify as repetitive losses, meaning FEMA has record that the homeowner has had previous flood-related loss on the property. It also means that, if approved, the portion FEMA would pay in a buyout of those properties increases to up to 90%, and Webster’s portion would be reduced to about 10% — or about $57,873 — for both homes. With the new calculation, several city officials expressed interest in prioritizing those properties for buyout consideration.
“I do appreciate learning about the repetitive loss today because that’s a new calculation. That makes sense to me more than anything else to take care of those two properties,” Mayor Arnold said.
Most council members were in agreement on pursuing buyouts for all substantially damaged homes, assuming FEMA approval.
“If we don’t do this, then what? We know it’s going to flood again and we’ll be right back where we are. Maybe it does set a precedent, and maybe that’s OK,” Council Member Emily Hixson Shepherd said. “If we have flooding in another area of town and FEMA approves the buyout, I would be supportive of looking at that as well.”
Council Member Emerson Smith disagreed, citing budget concerns.
“We can’t afford the buyout. We have budgetary restraints that we need to continue to consider,” Smith said. “I would rather let the citizens know right now what we can and can’t do, and let the homeowners know the city cannot participate in any kind of buyout.”
No decision was made Tuesday.