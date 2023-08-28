The Webster Groves Sustainability Commission and Green Space Advisory Commission will host several monthly “Eco-Ed” lectures at the Browning Hall/Interdisciplinary Science Building on the campus of Webster University.
Parking is available in the garage at 568 Garden Avenue. Browning Hall is located to the north of Garden Avenue. All sessions are free and open to the public.
The Power of Kids: Hixson Middle School and Sustainability
Thursday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Hear Hixson Middle School Sustainability Educator Eric Hayes talk about how Hixson Middle School students took the challenge of creating a positive difference to heart and are putting it into action. He will discuss their efforts to develop a sustainability courtyard, their steps to help earn Hixson the distinction of a “Missouri Green School,” and other actions students are taking to make positive contributions to their community.
The Truth About Plastics
Thursday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
Jennifer Wendt, plastic waste reduction manager for the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, will shed new light on this common material, covering recycling, impacts on human health, the journey of plastic waste, and efforts to reduce the use and waste of single-use plastics from local to global actions.
Exploring The Intersection Between Healthy People & Healthy Ecosystems
Thursday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.
In this talk, Washington University biology professor Mark Manteuffel will discuss the connections and feedback loops between ecosystems and human health and wellbeing. Moving from a broad perspective to actionable opportunities on a community level and personal level to help support healthy human-embedded ecosystems, attendees will explore the diet-environment-health trilemma and the key role urban ecogardens can play in supporting sustainable healthy urban ecosystems.