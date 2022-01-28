Candidate Education Meeting
Jan. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
The city of Webster Groves will host the final candidate education session for public office candidates on Monday, Jan. 31, 6 to 8 p.m., at Webster Groves City Hall, 4 E. Lockwood Ave.
The meeting will give candidates for the mayor and council member positions an overview of the city structure, council responsibilities and allow for questions of city staff.
Schedule Change
Due to the Missouri Municipal League Legislative conference, the second February meeting of the Webster Groves City Council has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Get Involved
The Webster Groves City Council is seeking applicants for future appointments to the following:
• Arts Commission
• Board of Adjustment (Alternate Member)
• City Plan Commission
• Crossroads Special Business District Advisory Commission (Must own property or operate a business within the district.)
• Old Orchard Special Business District Advisory Commission (Must own property or operate a business within the district.)
• Old Webster Special Business District Advisory Commission (Must own property or operate a business within the district.)
• Police Community Engagement Board (Business Owner)
Applications are available at Webster Groves City Hall on the bulletin board or apply online a webstergroves.org/boardapplication. The deadline for applications is Friday, Feb. 18. For questions, contact the city clerk at 314-963-5318 or via email nakazonok@webstergrovesmo.gov.
Candidate Forum
March 24, 7 to 9 p.m.
The city of Webster Groves will host a candidate forum for mayor and city council members on Thursday, March 24, 7 to 9 p.m., at Browning Hall Auditorium (Interdisciplinary Science Building), 8274 Big Bend Blvd. Park in the garage on 568 Garden Ave. The forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters.