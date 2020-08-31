city of shrewsbury
The City of Shrewsbury recently announced that the playgrounds in Wehner Park and Brinkop Park are re-opening.
 
The City will be implementing the following guidelines for playgrounds:
  • Playgrounds will be cleaned and disinfected on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
  • Face coverings are required in accordance with St. Louis County guidelines.
  • Everyone will have to social distance from people not in their household.
  • Everyone should wash their hands with soap and water before and after using the playgrounds.
  • Playgrounds will be closed while cleaning and disinfecting are going on and remain closed until the are dry. 
  • Max capacity for each playground is 20.
 
Hartry Park remains closed, as the City has begun the process of replacing and re-designing the area.
 
The City of Shrewsbury thanks visitors for their patience during this time.