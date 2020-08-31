The City of Shrewsbury recently announced that the playgrounds in Wehner Park and Brinkop Park are re-opening.
The City will be implementing the following guidelines for playgrounds:
- Playgrounds will be cleaned and disinfected on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- Face coverings are required in accordance with St. Louis County guidelines.
- Everyone will have to social distance from people not in their household.
- Everyone should wash their hands with soap and water before and after using the playgrounds.
- Playgrounds will be closed while cleaning and disinfecting are going on and remain closed until the are dry.
- Max capacity for each playground is 20.
Hartry Park remains closed, as the City has begun the process of replacing and re-designing the area.
The City of Shrewsbury thanks visitors for their patience during this time.