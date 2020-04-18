Shrewsbury Director of Administration Jonathan Greever recently announced changes to the city’s bulky trash service. The city will be establishing a bulky trash distribution zone on the eastern parking lot of Shrewsbury City Hall, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave., with six large trash receptacles.
In order to facilitate the orderly distribution of bulky trash and in keeping with social distancing practices, the city will be split into north and south sections separated by Weil Avenue. The southern half includes both sides of Weil Avenue.
Upon arrival at City Hall, citizens can follow self-explanatory signs. There will be a drive lane system in place and bins will be monitored for illicit dumping.
For the southern half of the city, the bins will be delivered at 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, and will be removed at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 24. During this timeframe, the southern half of the city will be allowed to bring bulky trash items to this location.
For the northern half of the city, the bins will be delivered at 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, and will be removed at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 1st. During this timeframe, the northern half of the city will be allowed to bring bulky trash items to this location.
For those who are unable to bring bulky trash items during these hours, there will be a make-up bulky trash day on Saturday, May 2nd. The hours of this make up day will be announced shortly.
Further information, such as the layout of the Bulky Trash Distribution Zone and the Allowed Items/Banned Items Lists will be distributed by citywide email, by the City website and by social media late in the afternoon on Monday, April 20.
Call City Hall with questions at 314-647-5795 or email shrewsbury@cityofshrewsbury.com.