The city of Kirkwood has received the “Leading the Way Award” from the ETC Institute in recognition of Kirkwood residents’ “very high satisfaction” with living in Kirkwood.
Kirkwood was one of just nine municipalities across the nation to receive the prestigious designation during the fall of 2021 based on results from the city’s 2021 community survey.
Recipients of the “Leading the Way Award” rank in the top 10% of all local governments in the United States with regard to composite performance in the three core areas assessed in ETC Institute’s DirectionFinder Survey: resident satisfaction with the overall quality of services, customer service provided by employees, and the value residents think they receive for local taxes and fees.
Kirkwood also rated in the top 10% of more than 200 communities that participated in DirectionFinder between August 2020 and August 2021 in the following areas: Water Utility Services; Taste of Tap Water; Fees of Water Services; Electric Utility Services; Residents’ Feeling of Safety in Neighborhoods During the Day; and Maintenance of City Parks.
“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive the ‘Leading the Way Award’ in recognition of Kirkwood resident satisfaction levels,” said Chief Administrative Officer Russ Hawes. “This designation reflects the city council and staff’s ongoing commitment through prudent strategic planning and budgeting efforts to provide Kirkwood residents with the highest quality of services both now and into the future.”