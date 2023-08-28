Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin, along with family, fellow church members and friends of Edward Spiller, Sr. gathered to honor him for his 100th birthday on Saturday, July 8, one day prior to his actual birthday on July 9.
A certificate was prepared by Mayor Griffin’s office congratulating Spiller on his 100th birthday. The milestone celebration, a surprise birthday party, was held at Greentree Community Church, located across the street from Spiller’s church, Unity Missionary Baptist, where his son, the Rev. Dr. Edward Spiller, Jr., serves as pastor and where Spiller Sr. has been a deacon for 64 years.
Spiller and his late wife, Lula C. Gilkey-Spiller, moved to St. Louis in 1948 from Macon, Mississippi, relocated to Kirkwood and raised three daughters and a son: Mary Spiller (deceased); Theresa Spiller Harvey (Wayne); Karen Spiller; and a son, Edward Spiller, Jr. (Cynthia).
In 1955, Spiller started work at the Kirkwood Public Library, where he met many people. Spiller was well liked by those he worked with, plus did handyman jobs for them. He retired from the Kirkwood Public Library in 1988. Today, he’s still well known among employees of the city of Kirkwood and community members.
Among the celebrants at Spiller’s birthday celebration were those representing The Honor Flight. Spiller had the opportunity last year to be a part of a group of World War II veterans to visit Washington, D.C.
Also in attendance were a number of baseball players. Spiller got to know these players from watching their games most every night at Kirkwood City Park.
As speakers lined up to pay tribute to Spiller, it was evident that he has many titles — dad, papa, brother, uncle, cousin, deacon, friend, encourager and mentor — that represent his relationship with people and the community.
Others present had benefited from Spiller’s garden of tomatoes and fresh vegetables, his benevolence, and his advice on growing sage.
Birthday celebrations are not new to Spiller. As an octogenarian, he was feted with a drive-by house parade from fellow Honor Flight members during the pandemic in 2020, and his 99th birthday party was last year at the Kirkwood Community Center.
This year’s celebration was the “icing on the cake” as he restated his goal in life: “I want the world to know Jesus.” Spiller credits his longevity to his faith.