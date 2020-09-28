Kirkwood recently established its property tax rates for the city.
The rates were approved during the Sept. 17 city council meeting, and Director of Finance Sandy Stephens reminded the council that 2020 is not a property valuation year for St. Louis County; therefore, rates remain similar to the previous year.
According to Stephens, the residential rate is 49.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. The personal property rate is 63.9 cents per $100 of assessed value. The special business district assessment increased less than half a percent; the rate is 38.1 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is the same as the previous year.
The council also held a second reading on Sept. 17 to establish tax rates for the Kirkwood library. Stephens noted that the library has a different tax rate than the city because it has different taxing boundaries.
The residential rate is 24.6 cents per $100 of assessed value. The commercial rate is 28.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the personal property tax rate is 35.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The library uses this funding to not only service the debt on recent renovations, but also for its public programs.
A second reading was also held for the reversal of a voluntary reduction in general government services property tax rates to the voter-approved level. In 2008, after Kirkwood voters approved the property tax rate, the city chose to take a voluntary reduction.
“Now that the city general fund is experiencing some declining revenue streams, we felt it is prudent that the city reverse the voluntary reduction to help mitigate the effect,” said Stephens. “The reversal will add approximately $359,160 annually to the general fund that is desperately needed.”
Taxing authorities are authorized to adjust taxes to voter-approved values in even numbered years only. The adjusted rate will add about $6 per 100,000 of evaluation.
In Other News
The Kirkwood Council accepted a bid from T. Hill Construction in the amount of $30,000 for a public sidewalk releveling program.
The funds are not allocated for a specific location; rather, the $30,000 serves as a fund to be allocated to projects as they are called in by residents.
The move was timely, as earlier in the meeting, the council received a letter from a resident of Ivanhoe Woods, addressing uneven sidewalks in the area.
Director of Public Services Bill Bensing said releveling should have a similar effect to completely replacing sidewalks, without added wait time.