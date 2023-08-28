It took a tie-breaking vote cast by Mayor Mike Travaglini, but Shrewsbury once again has a city administrator overseeing day-to-day operations and, leaders hope, charting a path forward.
A split-decision vote at Tuesday night’s board of aldermen work session created the new staff position of director of administration and finance, replacing two previous and separate positions.
In a later vote that same night, the city’s current director of finance, Diana Madrid, was appointed as that new top administrator. The decisions came even as citizens and some board members spoke out against what they called a hasty move.
Just last month, Shrewsbury’s elected leaders reviewed the findings of a paid consultants’ report that recommended the city once again employ a top administrator — a post that had been vacant for some time. Rather than seeking a candidate for that existing position, Alderman Keith Peters introduced a bill on Aug. 15 to combine the separate roles of administrator and finance officer into one new position. The goal of the bill was to address the need for leadership without incurring the expense of hiring another full-time staffer.
The measure, Bill 3094, drew the ire of some residents who submitted written comments in opposition to the move. Six letters against the bill were read aloud at the start the Aug. 22 work session calling the proposed changes “irresponsible” and lacking in transparency. There were no written comments in support of the bill, and no residents spoke out at the work session.
“It just strikes me as premature,” said Alderman Presley Barker, who joined the board earlier this year. “If you do not know where you are going, speed is not an advantage.”
Barker was joined in voting “no” by Board Members Michael Schmelzle and Greg Lauter. Joining Peters in supporting Bill 3094 were Board Members John Odenwald and Bette Welch. This created a 3-3 tie that was broken when the mayor cast his decisive “yes” vote.
When the board took on new business later in the meeting, Mayor Travaglini asked for a motion to appoint Madrid to serve as the first-ever director of administration and finance at a salary of $140,000 annually, plus benefits. The subsequent vote passed 4-2, effectively promoting Madrid into the newly-created position, which takes the place of her existing job. Madrid is already leading a strategic planning initiative with the city’s other department heads and pursuing an upgrade to financial software systems.
Also at the Aug. 22 work session, a bill to increase the duties and compensation of the city clerk passed final adoption with unanimous support from all six board members. A later unanimous vote reappointed Spencer Owens to the position of city clerk at an annual salary of $60,000 plus benefits, effectively granting a raise in pay in compensation for an expanded role.
Finally, Madrid informed the board on Tuesday that she and the other department heads have completed a review of staff salaries in comparison to peer communities using data gathered in the paid consultants’ report. Shrewsbury leaders already budgeted a citywide 2.5% salary increase this year, but the city could go forward with further recommended pay increases to bolster recruitment and retention where pay lags behind the 50th percentile of St. Louis County municipalities.
Board members directed Madrid to have a proposed bill and related data ready for their consideration soon.
“I’d like to vote on this at the next meeting,” Alderman Odenwald said.