The Webster Groves City Council on March 3 took initial steps toward decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana.
The council gave first and second readings to the bill, with a final vote expected on March 17.
City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said the legislation is not legalization of marijuana possession, but that possession would no longer be a criminal act. No jail time would be involved.
Kansas City, Columbia and the city of St. Louis have approved similar legislation, which calls for those found possessing 35 grams or less of marijuana to be cited for a city ordinance violation which will carry a fine between $50 and $100.
“Discretion will remain with police, who can seek prosecution and apply for warrants for crimes under state charges if, for instance, someone found with marijuana has more than 35 grams, or has been found guilty of a felony within the last 10 years, or someone has marijuana packaged in a manner that suggests they’ll likely be selling it,” Bruntrager said.
Under the new law, someone asked on an employment form if he or she had ever been convicted of a felony can respond “no.”
Bruntrager said other local cities are effectively decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, to the extent that they’re not prosecuting the action beyond the level of an infraction.