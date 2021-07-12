The Webster Groves City Council will soon seek candidates for a Tax Increment Financing Commission for the Douglass Hill development proposal.
The council on July 6 approved a resolution convening the TIF Commission for the project. Douglass Hill is a major retail and residential development on 15 acres to the north of the Old Webster shopping area.
Developer SG Collaborative is before the city’s plan commission with a zoning change application for the project. The developer is requesting that the site, which consists of four different zoning designations, be changed to a single designation of planned commercial. The request was submitted by Larry Chapman, manager of SG Collaborative, LLC.
The plan commission will ultimately make its recommendation on the zoning request to the city council, which is required to hold a minimum of two council meetings before voting on the matter.
“All this resolution does is set up the TIF Commission and doesn’t approve or delineate any TIF financing that may or may not be submitted by the commission to the council for final approval,” said Councilman David Franklin.
While the TIF Commission will be established before the plan commission finishes its work, City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said the city is under time restrictions as mandated by state law, “so moving this forward is important.”
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said appointments to the commission by the council will be taken up at its Aug. 3 meeting.
“We need to think of how we’ll put out a call for members of the TIF Commission. We want people on there who understand the responsibility,” she said. “We need to get a request out soon because there are many in our community who have had some experience on TIF commissions and understand the financial information they must have which will be necessary to do a good job.”
Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said she would work with the city attorney to come up with roles and responsibilities of TIF Commission members.
July 20 Meeting Canceled
The Webster Groves City Council has canceled its July 20 meeting. The council’s next meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The council normally meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.