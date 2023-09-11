The city of Webster Groves moved one step closer on Tuesday toward flood buyouts for two homes that were substantially damaged in the July 2022 flooding.
Council members unanimously authorized the city manager to enter into agreements with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and State of Missouri Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for grant funding to purchase the properties at 843 N. Forest Ave. and 844 E. Pacific Ave. Both locations have been designated as repetitive loss properties.
“We are grateful to FEMA for providing these funds and allowing us to assist these residents in rebuilding their lives after the 2022 flooding,” said Mayor Laura Arnold. “The members of council heard from residents throughout the past year about the flooding and the need for help from FEMA. These generous funds will enable us to mitigate flood damage in the future at a very reasonable cost for the city. Their support reflects a shared commitment to the well-being of our residents.”
City officials in Webster said there was some initial confusion related to an Aug. 28 announcement from FEMA about federal funding to help reduce the impact of natural disasters.
The federal review process, which the city believed to be final following the funding announcement, must still undergo a second review for a final check to ensure environmental considerations and program requirements have been met for the properties. Even so, Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said the city is optimistic that final approval will be received.
The grant stipulates a 10% cost share by the city, estimated at about $58,000, as well as conditions that the land be deeded to the city and the lots be returned to natural grade with seeding and straw.
Four other flood-damaged homes in Webster Groves remain under FEMA review.
In Other News
Council members unanimously approved $682,900 to be used toward the city’s outstanding general bonds, and designated Shelia Bradley as the new deputy city clerk.