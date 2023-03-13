The Kirkwood City Council is considering a zoning amendment to allow downtown restaurants more flexibility for outdoor dining.
According to Jonathan Raiche, director of planning and development services, the move was triggered by numerous property and business owners who have expressed a desire to add outdoor dining areas.
The city currently requires businesses to add additional parking spaces if an outdoor dining area is covered by a roof. Raiche presented an amendment at a council meeting on March 2 that would eliminate this parking requirement, provided the outdoor space remains unenclosed and seats 49 or fewer people.
“This exemption would recognize the unique characteristics of a pedestrian-oriented area with an increased likelihood of patrons walking to the restaurants, while also encouraging outdoor activity that generally helps generate interest and attract more users to a specific district,” the proposal reads.
Restaurant owners must approach the council for a special use permit to add outdoor dining spaces if the space seats over 12 patrons. Raiche said the city has historically oscillated between whether additional parking was required in these situations, and this change will create certainty for applicants.
A first reading for the changes will be held on April 6.