There has been yet another departure at Webster Groves City Hall as Karen Beck, public works administrative coordinator, will retire a year early on July 6.
This follows other abrupt employee turnover including that of Dawn Cole, Joan Jadali and Jayne Draney. While turnover after a change in leadership is normal, it’s the speed, abruptness and silence from Ms. Peoples that concerns me the most. Article after article is slowly coming out with each departure.
Either Ms. Peoples needs to make a statement to address it (and not hide behind legalese and Sunshine Laws) or perhaps the fantastic WKT staff can dig a bit deeper to see if there’s something concerning happening here. What’s Ms. Peoples’ plan to ensure continuity of core services? How does she answer to the poor optics here and reassure the tax payers of Webster Groves?
I certainly wish Ms. Peoples great success in her role and continuing to make Webster Groves a great place to live, work and play.
Todd Williams
Webster Groves