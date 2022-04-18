Any dream of Des Peres picking up another public park has been dashed with Ameren’s recent announcement that it will be building a substation on the property formerly known as the Janssen Farm.
The property is located along Dougherty Ferry Road between Des Peres Road and Barrett Station Road.
City Administrator Doug Harms said that while Des Peres had expressed interest in buying the property with plans to add it to Sugar Creek Park, Ameren has purchased the 27.5-acre property for $7.2 million.
“Electrical substations are a permitted use, so there is nothing we can do unless we pay $8 million, which we can’t do,” Harms said. “They need 10 acres out of the 20, and we don’t know where they plan to put the substation.”
Adding A K9 Unit To West County Center
The Des Peres Department of Public Safety would like to add a K-9 Unit to help police West County Center.
Aldermen discussed the plan at its meeting on Monday, April 11. The plan covered various topics including potential costs, liability and what happens to the dog should the handler no longer be available.
City Administrator Harms said the board discussed the K-9 Unit at a work session and in a series of memos.
“We asked Police Chief (Eric) Hall to get the information to present at the board meeting, which he did. He said he had been approached by several people offering to donate to buy a dog,” Harms said. “People have approached him saying the city must be proactive since the shooting at the mall last April.”
Though Missouri has an open carry Law, many private businesses post signs forbidding firearms. The dog would be trained to detect firearms and if they have been fired.
“It’s not against the law to carry a gun unless you are a felon,” Harms said. “If there’s a sign on the building and you come in anyway, you’re asked to leave. If you don’t leave, you get a ticket for trespassing, which is $100 maximum. If you’re a felon, that’s an illegal weapon and could lead to a confrontation, which happened at the Galleria last year.”
Another question posed is whether West County Mall would be willing to pay the costs for the dog and its handler.
“We have four full-time officers at the mall, and the mall pays about a fourth of that cost,” Harms said. “The mall is private property — should the taxpayers bear the cost for security on private property?”
Harms said he and Hall would meet with the general manager of the mall to discuss the matter. Hall said he would like to have the dog and handler trained before the holiday season.
Next Meeting April 25
The Des Peres Board of Aldermen will meet next on Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. All meetings are open to the public and are live-streamed on the city’s website through the Agenda Center.