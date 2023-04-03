The Lodge at Des Peres needs more lifeguards or Lodge staff will have to cut pool hours this summer.
In a report to the Des Peres Board of Aldermen, City Administrator Doug Harms said to attract lifeguards, the Lodge needs to raise the hourly rate from $13 to $15.
“We hope by raising the rate, we’ll attract a sufficient number to be fully operational,” he said.
But raising the hourly rate would cost the city $63,000.
“It’s not an inexpensive add, but the alternative is not having enough lifeguards to be fully operational for the outdoor pool,” Harms said. “We can close down portions of it, and if we need to raise the rate and stay within the budget, we’ll need to cut the hours of operation of the outdoor pool. Neither is an attractive alternative.”
Harms added that every municipality has the same problem.
“Usually, lifeguards come from the community, but young people don’t seem to want to work,” he said.
Over the past three years, the Lodge had lowered the minimum lifeguard age from 18 to 16, and now, it is 15 for junior lifeguards who supervise the slides to see if kids are tall enough or work some secondary features of the pool.
If there are not enough lifeguards, some features — such as the slides — are shut down.
“Patrons aren’t happy with that or if we open at noon instead of 11 a.m.,” Harms said.
“We talk about how The Lodge has to break even or come close to breaking even, and the only way to save money is to reduce the hours, and that’s not popular,” he added. “We’re on the high end of the daily fee around here, but losses have not been on daily fees. They have been on membership. People are not interested in paying the $400 or $800 membership fees.”