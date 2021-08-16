An expanse of woods and pastures along Dougherty Ferry Road may soon be part of the Des Peres park system.
The 27.5-acre tract belonged to the Janssen family, who willed the acreage to their children. The family heirs are now accepting bids to sell the property. The land, located west of Interstate 270, abuts Sugar Creek Park.
Last June, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen authorized making a proposal to buy the property, which it did in July. At its meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, the board passed a resolution for a bond issue of up to $6.5 million toward acquisition and initial development of the site.
The proposed purchase would increase the size of Sugar Creek Park from 20 acres to 47.5 acres. The area includes a two-acre lake and heavily wooded areas in addition to the open pastures, plus a house and two barn structures.
City Administrator Doug Harms said the money will come from certificates of participation, “which is, basically, a lease purchase type of arrangement.”
“We’ve retained bond counsel and financial advisors in the event we go down that road, but we’ll do nothing until we find out if our offer is accepted,” he said.
Harms added that he was not at liberty to disclose the offer made by the city, but said it was a “fair price.” He said the family has received other offers on the property, so the city is in a “wait and see” mode.
“This acreage has been on the city’s radar for over 25 years,” Harms said. “We tried to buy it in 2000 as a site for The Lodge, but the family changed their mind. Now, the opportunity has come up and now we are trying again.”
Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker said the city will need to watch its budget if it acquires the land.
“Making this purchase will stretch our budget a few years and require some careful evaluation of spending priorities in the short term,” he said. “However, if successful, we will have preserved the last major piece of green space in Des Peres for future generations of Des Peres residents.”
The property is zoned for one-acre lots. Harms said that typically, a developer would desire more dense zoning. He added that Ameren UE is interested in the site for a substation.