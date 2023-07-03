The city’s new sales tax on online purchases is one reason Webster Groves expects to balance the budget in fiscal year 2024 without needing to dip significantly into reserves.
The now final budget for the new fiscal year which begins this July was released to the public last Wednesday. The city finds itself on stronger financial footing than a year ago, according to leaders who spoke with The Webster-Kirkwood Times. Better than expected tax revenues are helping Webster Groves move forward with plans like salary increases for city employees in the coming year without fear of deficit spending.
“Our department directors and leadership staff have worked very hard over the last two years to improve our financial position and get our budget back into balance,” Mayor Laura Arnold said. “I am grateful for that work. I am glad that our employees will be receiving a raise. They deserve it, and this very competitive employment market demands it.”
A combination of “tough decisions” yielding cost reductions along with the expenditure of federal dollars helped Webster Groves leaders reduce a projected deficit of $1.6 million through the previous fiscal year, Assistant City Manager Eric Peterson explained. The city has committed itself to balanced budgets.
“Our fiscal health overall is strong,” Peterson said. “In one year we were able to change the path.”
Webster Groves faces constant annual cost increases, especially in personnel costs, as a full-service municipality that funds its own police, firefighters, parks and recreation, streets, courts and more. The city projects total expenditures of about $27 million in fiscal year 2024 with police officers’ compensation alone totalling about $4 million under their new collective bargaining agreement.
The city also has to account for the impact of inflation on basic goods —everything from paper to fuel. Through the American Rescue Plan, the city was allowed to move about $770,000 of federal aid into its general revenue fund in the past year. While this one-time “gift” was helpful, Peterson said, a more sustainable revenue stream was needed to maintain city services and avoid deeper cuts.
Recent legal decisions have opened the door to a new revenue stream in the form of a special use tax on online sales that went into effect in the past year. Peterson said the tax is currently out-performing expectations, and he anticipates the online sales tax alone will net the city about $750,000 in fiscal year 2024.
“We can see the strength of people shopping here in Webster Groves. We were losing out until now,” Peterson said, explaining that online sales went untaxed before.
Like many area municipalities, Webster Groves relies on sales taxes to pay its bills. The city also participates in the 1 percent sales tax levied by St. Louis County on traditional purchases. The funds collected by the county are redistributed back to the local governments on the basis of population, which is a win for the 24,000 people who reside in Webster Groves. Other dedicated city sales taxes — such as the one that funds street maintenance —and property taxes round out the city’s major revenue sources.
Citizens of Webster Groves are encouraged to explore the fiscal 2024 budget on the city’s website. There they can also “take a step into the city council’s shoes” using a computer program called Balancing Act, Peterson said. The online “budget simulator” shows how revenues and expenditures interact on the local level, and residents may provide feedback on how they would like to see their tax dollars spent.
See the fiscal 2024 budget and find Balancing Act at www.webstergrovesmo.gov/100/Budget.