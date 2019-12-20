The Webster Groves City Council on Dec. 17 awarded a contract to JEMA, a planning, architecture and design firm, for architectural services for the replacement of Fire House 2.
Voters in April approved Proposition F, a $5 million bond issue, to fund a new firehouse to replace the 65-year-old facility at 1302 S. Elm Ave. It was built in 1954 to house one fire truck and four male firefighters.
The new one-story building, with bays up to 18-feet-high, would be about 11,300-square feet. The current building is about 4,200-square feet.
Fire Chief Tom Yohe said the contract with JEMA includes planning, design and construction administration for the new facility. The services are expected to cost $324,697.
Yohe said the cost of the new firehouse is estimated at $5.3 to $5.4 million. Bond issue funds, plus about $300,000 in general fund reserves, will be used to finance the project.
Yohe said firehouse construction will be done in phases, with new living quarters to be constructed first.
The property will be fenced off, so equipment is protected, during construction, he said.
He estimated that construction work will go to bid in about six months. Construction is estimated to start by the end of 2020 and end in late 2021, he said.